Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 9, a ceremony has been held in Baku on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the Victory over fascism in the Great Patriotic War.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony.

President Ilham Aliyev met with veterans of World War II and congratulated them on the Great Victory.