President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Ujar region

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in country’s Ujar region on a visit.

The head of state started his visit by laying flowers at the statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the district center.

Head of Ujar Region Executive Authority, Mansur Mammadov informed the head of state about the conditions created in the Heydar Aliyev Park and works carried out here over the last years.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a new building of Ujar District Central Hospital.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the hospital.

It was noted that the hospital occupies a total area of 4.4 hectares. The two-storey complex, which consists of 4 blocks, was built in the 1.2 hectare area of this territory. The hospital complex was constructed on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the conditions created in the facility. Photo stands reflecting national leader Heydar Aliyev's, President Ilham Aliyev's and Azerbaijani first lady Mehriban Aliyeva`s care and attention to the development of healthcare in the country were installed here.

The 105-bed hospital has departments of surgery, therapeutics, pediatrics, resuscitation, gynecology, critical care medicine, diagnostics, physiotherapy, perinatal center, labs and an administrative block. All departments are supplied with modern medical equipment.

After reviewing the hospital, President Ilham Aliyev gave instructions and recommendations to ensure the provision of quality services.