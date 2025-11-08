Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Domestic policy
    08 November, 2025
    • 12:09
    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev at the Alley of Honors on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War.

    According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev placed a wreath at the tomb of the National Leader and paid tribute to him.

    First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then commemorated the National Leader.

    The head of state and the First Lady honored the memory of renowned ophthalmologist-scientist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, by placing flower bouquets on her grave.

    The memories of prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and Professor Tamerlan Aliyev were also commemorated.

    Prezident İlham Əliyev və birinci xanım Mehriban Əliyeva Ulu Öndər Heydər Əliyevin məzarını ziyarət ediblər
    Президент и первая леди посетили могилу великого лидера Гейдара Алиева

