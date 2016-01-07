 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 1.4 mln for construction of highway in Yardimli district

    Under presidential order, AZN 1.4 mln to be allocated to Yardimli District Executive Authority from 2016 Contingency Fund of the President

    Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today signed an executive order on extra measures related to the construction of Yardimli-Hamarkand-Abbasabad highway in Yardimli district.

    Report informs, under the presidential order, AZN 1.4 mln will be allocated to the Yardimli District Executive Authorities from the 2016 Contingency Fund of the President for the construction of the highway connecting 12 residential areas with the total population of 10,000 people.

