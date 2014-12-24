President Ilham Aliyev acquainted with constructed office building of Baku White City

Baku. December 24. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have acquainted with ending construction of the office building of the Baku White City.

The national leader Heydar Aliyev in the first years of independence and laying the foundations for future development in all spheres identified the transformation of the area known as "Black City", to the most beautiful places in the capital.

On December 24, 2011, laid foundation of the Baku White City.Over the past 3 years, a lot of work has been done within the project.

Report informs the executive director of the Baku White City project Ruslan Sadixov informed the President about the work carried out under the project. It was noted that "Baku White City", which is considered the gateway to the high-class office building in the first landmark and is now ready for use.The area has been extensively landscaped.The project is being built in the road and communication infrastructure.

45 meters wide Khaqani Rustemov street that is being constructed will connect Neftchilar avenue with Nobel and Babak avenues. Construction of the subway line that will pass through the White City has begun.

3 of 6 underground pedestrian crossing project are under construction.Modern parking with capacity of more than 360 cars built near the office.