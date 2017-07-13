Presidential order approves "The State Program for 2017-2022 on development of cotton growing"

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order approving "The State Program for 2017-2022 on development of cotton growing in the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Report informs, the order has been signed to develop cotton growing in Azerbaijan, increase the export potential in this field and ensure the employment of village population.

In accordance with the order, "The State Program for 2017-2022 on development of cotton growing in the Republic of Azerbaijan" has been approved.