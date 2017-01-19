Preparation of new bill for regulation of social networks in Azerbaijan proposed

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Member of human rights committee of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament), Chairman of Media Council Aflatun Amashov, in his speech at the committee, proposed to prepare new bill for regulation of internet resources, including social networks and blogs.

He noted that, internet blogging in Azerbaijan differ from those in other countries; its borders havent’t been clearly set: “That’s why we need new law to regulate this sphere”.

Head of sector of Milli Majlis State building legislation department Sarvan Sadigov also supported this initiative: “Anyone writes whatever he wants. So, the chaos prevails in this sphere. That’s why there is a serious need for legal regulation of this field”.