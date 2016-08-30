Pre-referendum campaign in Azerbaijan starts this week

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Pre-referendum campaign starts in Azerbaijan on Saturday, September 3.

Report informs, the campaign may be conducted by the registered agitation groups.

According to the timetable, the main actions and measures on preparation and holding scheduled for 26 September 2016 popular vote (referendum) for the purpose of making amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the agitation will begin 23 days before the vote – September 3 and will be suspended for 24 hours before vote - September 25 at 8:00.

Notably, Central Election Commission has registered three initiative groups - "Yeni Azerbaijan", "The Municipality" and "Civil Society".

In connection with the referendum, 128 public and 128 private places were established on 117 minute constituencies in the cities and regions (in total 256).