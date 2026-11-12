Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Post marking Constitution Day shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts

    Domestic policy
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 08:26
    Post marking Constitution Day shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts

    A post marking November 12, Constitution Day, was shared on the social media accounts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

    Report presents the post:

    Ilham Aliyev Constitution Day
    Prezidentin sosial şəbəkə hesablarında Konstitusiya Günü ilə bağlı paylaşım olunub
    В аккаунтах президента в социальных сетях размещена публикация по случаю Дня Конституции
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