Post marking Constitution Day shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts
Domestic policy
- 12 November, 2026
- 08:26
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A post marking November 12, Constitution Day, was shared on the social media accounts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
Report presents the post:
https://t.co/p37LsqGS78— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) November 11, 2026
Prezidentin sosial şəbəkə hesablarında Konstitusiya Günü ilə bağlı paylaşım olunub
В аккаунтах президента в социальных сетях размещена публикация по случаю Дня Конституции
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