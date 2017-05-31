Plenary session of Milli Majlis kicks off

© Report

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ The last plenary meeting of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) spring session has started.

Report informs, agenda of the session presided by the Parliament speaker Ogtay Asadov, includes 38 issues.

Thus, draft laws "On implementation of 2016 state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan", "On ethical conduct of municipal members" (at the 3rd reading), amendments to the laws "On diplomatic service", "On serving at judicial authorities", "On ethical conduct of civil servants", "On serving at emergency authorities", "On citizenship", "On veterans", "On budget system", "On public legal entities" will be discussed.

In addition, draft amendments to the Code of Execution of Punishments, Criminal Code, the Labor Code will be considered.