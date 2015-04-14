Plenary meeting of Milli Mejlis kicks off

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Milli Mejlis's next plenary meeting of the spring session is held today.

Report informs that the discussion of six issues was included into the agenda of the meeting held under the chairmanship of Speaker Ogtay Asadov. First, the changes to the composition of the Toponymy Commission under the Milli Mejlis will be discussed at the meeting.

In addition, the report of the Chamber of Accounts will be heard during the meeting. A chairman of the Chamber Vugar Gulmammadov is expected to read a report. Amendments to the law "On the Securities Market" will be discussed.