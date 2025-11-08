Photos from military parade in Baku in honor of 5th anniversary of Victory Day
Domestic policy
- 08 November, 2025
- 16:14
A parade commemorating the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War took place in Baku's Azadlyg Square.
Report presents photos taken during the parade by journalists:
Latest News
17:24
Photo
More than 30,000 trees planted in forest fund in honor of Azerbaijan's Victory DayEcology
17:23
Restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity benefits entire South CaucasusRegion
17:19
Photo
Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani leaders have joint dinnerOther
17:07
Azerbaijan presents new NDC at COP30COP29
16:46
Photo
5th anniversary of Victory Day celebrated at Azerbaijan's foreign representationsMilitary
16:44
President of Azerbaijan: Patriotism and our moral qualities are among the main factors of our glorious VictoryMilitary
16:43
Yuriy Husyev wishes Azerbaijan peace, prosperity on occasion of Victory DayForeign policy
16:40
President Ilham Aliyev shares post about military parade in BakuDomestic policy
16:22
Photo