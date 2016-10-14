Persons threatening citizens that provide information about corruption will be prosecuted in Azerbaijan

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Perons threatening, putting pressure, causing the material and moral damage, insulting the honor and dignity of citizens, providing information about crimes related to corruption, as well as their relatives will be prosecuted in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, discussion of draft amendments to the law "On Combating Corruption" was held at today's plenary session of Milli Majlis.

The new draft proposed to amend Article 11-1 and 11-2 of the law.

According to the new articles, information about corruption-related offenses may be provided by each person in writing (including email) or orally.

After discussions, the draft was put to vote and adopted.