PA official: Azerbaijanis have no conflict with Armenians living in Baku

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Unlike Armenia, the Armenian Church operates in the center of Baku and it is protected by the state".

Report informs, Senior Advisor of the Department of Interethnic Relations, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues of the Presidential Administration (PA) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Mammadov said in his speech at the international scientific conference “100th anniversary of 1918 March Genocide of Azerbaijanis. Modern era of genocide, military aggression and ethnic cleansing policy”.

According to him, about 5,000 Armenian literature is preserved by the state in this church: "We clearly see the difference between Armenia's actions against Azerbaijan and the policy pursued by our country."

The PA official added that many Armenians live in Baku and there is no conflict with them: "Many Armenian churches operate in Turkey as well, and they are protected".

He reminded that during the genocide committed by Armenians, many historical monuments and mosques of Azerbaijan were destroyed: "The processes have continued in early 1990s. This once again explicitly expresses the scale and essence of the genocide by Armenians against the Azerbajani people. Armenians make statements that some of our mosques are still there, but we know for what purpose our mosques are used there”.