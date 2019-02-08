Presidential Administration names courts on which biggest number of complaints were received

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The measures taken to improve the activities of the judiciary and to increase transparency in this area continued through 2018. Nevertheless, last year the number of appeals to the Presidential Administration against the activities of the judicial authorities increased," the head of the Presidential Administration's Office for Documents and Citizens' Appeals, Suleyman Ismayilov said.

Report informs that he commented on this issue in his analytical article on how structures are dealing with the problems of the country's citizens in 2018, how these problems were solved by the state bodies and the high level of attention and demand for this work.

He noted that the increase in the number of appeals can be associated with the fact that our citizens prefer to solve their problems in a judicial manner: "These appeals were mostly received on the activities of courts of Binagadi, Khazar, Garadagh, Narimanov, Nizami, Sabail, Surakhani, Yasamal districts of Baku, Sumgayit, Shirvan, Absheron, Balaken, Dashkasan, Fuzuli, Gadabay, Goranboy, Khachmaz, Imishli, Guba, Masalli, other towns and districts. Appeals on the activities of the administrative-economic and military courts were also recorded."