PA official: Sometimes central and local executive powers fail to consider appeals of citizens

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'However, during recent years, consideration and reception of citizens' appeals as well as resolution of their problems significantly improved at many state bodies, dissatisfaction still exists in some cities and regions'.

Report informs, said Suleyman Ismayilov, Head of the Department on Work with Documents and Appeals of Citizens of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He said that the presidential administration has received such appeals in the first half of 2016, too: 'Each of them is carefully examined, the causes are investigated and relevant actions taken'.

He said that changes to the legal framework in relation to the appeals arise from the demands and serve to the solution of problems in this area.

Analysis of these appeals make clear that citizens mostly concerned with bureaucratic obstacles faced at some central and local executive bodies, indifferent approach toward their problems as well as failure to respond to their requests'.