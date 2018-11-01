Oruj Zalov: "Armenian vandals who abused humanistic feelings of Azerbaijani people committed worst crimes against our people"

© Report / Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/1f1b083c5ad811b571f421caf2c52f1a/76dfbb75-b7c2-4df4-bdd5-413e51326ca4_292.jpg

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Regrettably, Armenian vandals who have settled in some parts of our lands abused hospitality and humanistic feelings of the Azerbaijani people and committed worst crimes firstly against our people," member of the State Commission Oruj Zalov said.

Report informs that he spoke at the event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the activities of the State Comission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons.

He noted that these events have become even more brutal, and the former Armenian leadership, feeling the moderate attitude of the USSR to these events, exiled hundreds of thousands of our compatriots from our territories and committed genocide against them: "At the time of these events, those who are born are currently 25-30 years old. We need to convey the information contained in the archive to them. The Ministry of Internal Affairs is ready to provide all possible assistance to the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons."