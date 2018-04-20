Ombudsman proposed to launch children’s television

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ It is proposed to establish a children's television in the annual report of the Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman) for 2017 regarding the situation with the provision and protection of human rights and freedoms in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the report also proposes to prepare educational programs on TV channels aimed at the development of children and youth, broadcast social advertising, identify new legal mechanisms, and create Internet portals that promote national and spiritual values.