Azerbaijan's ​Ombudswoman received about 240 complaints on car accidents

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ Last year, 239 complaints on traffic police officers were sent to the Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman).

Report informs, the annual report of Ombudsman for 2015 declares.

The complaints reflected the cases of ill-treatment and abuse of citizens by traffic police officers, illegal detention, extortion of money for the return of documents or non-penalty, illegal fining, the protocol on administrative violations, non-objectivity in the investigation of road accidents.

Upon review of complaints, Ombudsman took measures to improve work in this area, apply administrative measures in respect of the shortcomings committed by the employees of the State Traffic Police.