Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) committee on human rights has held a meeting.

Report informs, annual report of Azerbaijani Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudswoman) was discussed at the meeting.

Annual report was provided by the Chief of Ombudsman Apparatus Aydin Safikhanli.

The report was recommended to plenary session of Milli Majlis after discussions.