OIC Secretary General congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on his victory

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ The OIC Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the successful conclusion of the presidential elections on 11 April 2018, and congratulated President-elect Ilham Aliyev on his victory.

Report informs referring to the OIC official press service, he expressed satisfaction with the electoral process conducted in a transparent, peaceful, orderly and competitive manner and in an atmosphere of national harmony.

While praising the maturity of democracy and effectiveness of the electoral system in Azerbaijan, Dr. Othaimeen reaffirmed OIC’s commitment to further developing its longstanding relationship with Azerbaijan and its people.