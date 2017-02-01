Speaker Ogtay Asadov warns lawmakers

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Ogtay Asadov has warned MPs on attendance.

Report informs, at today's plenary session of the parliament, the chairman said that MPs must attend the meetings: "What should we do? Should we register in the second half of the day? One says, I had a meeting. If you elected to the parliament, you must attend here, your meeting place is Milli Majlis".

O.Asadov urged MPs to be more accurate.