Ogtay Asadov declares a report of Milli Mejlis

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Over the past 10 years, 266 meetings of Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan were held.

Report informs, Chairman of the Milli Majlis, the candidate of the party "New Azerbaijan" (NAP) by the 45th of the Absheron constituency Ogtay Asadov said that in an interview with the official website of the party.

He noted that over the past 10 years, 2516 laws and decisions were adopted: "6 of them are constitutional laws, 23 amendments to the Constitutional Law, 263 Laws, 1363 amendments and supplements to the laws, 301 solutions.

During my presidency parliament approved 560 international treaties and conventions.

According to the chairman of the Milli Majlis, there is a legal framework in all fields of Azerbaijan:"The adoption of constitutional articles, laws, approved by the Convention, the contracts are regulate relations in society and the state.Human values in legislation are organically linked with national values."

O.Asadov said that the parliament is working with several international organizations: "Currently, the Milli Majlis is a full member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Black Sea Economic Cooperation, GUAM Parliamentary Assembly, the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking countries, as well as associative member of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.Milli Majlis working closely with other influential international organizations. Deputies periodically participate in these structures, bring realities of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to the world community.This policy is pursued in the plane of international cooperation is already yielding fruit.It is no coincidence that the European Parliament and the legislative bodies of Italy and Germany in passing resolutions on the South Caucasus, supported the position of Azerbaijan in the Karabakh issue, the parliaments of several countries in the world have recognized the Khojaly tragedy. It all speaks about the success of the parliamentary diplomacy of Azerbaijan.