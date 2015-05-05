Official Baku: International community overwhelmingly united with Azerbaijan in rejecting mock “elections”

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry made statement on so called "elections" conducted on May, 3 to the "parliament "of the unrecognized separatist regime established by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

As Report was told in the Ministry, the statement says, 'these "elections" are a clear violation of the Constitution and the norms and principles of international law, so they can not have any legal force."

The statement declares:

According to the press reports, on May 3 2015, Armenia has conducted the so-called “elections” to the “parliament” of the puppet separatist regime it has established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

These “elections” constitute a clear violation of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the norms and principles of international law, and, therefore, have no legal effect whatsoever.

The international community has overwhelmingly united with the Republic of Azerbaijan in rejecting this mock “election” exercise and not recognizing as legitimate the situation created through the use of force against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, accompanied by the notorious practice of ethnic cleansing and other flagrant violations of the peremptory norms of international law, as reflected in the statements by the European Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, NATO, the Russian Federation, France and the United States of America individually as well as in their capacity as Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and many other countries.

This provocative step is yet another clear manifestation that Armenia is not genuinely interested in seeking a political settlement of the armed conflict and, instead, pursues the path of escalation, undertaking consistent measures to consolidate the results of its occupation policy and its annexationist aspirations through conducting large-scale military exercises in the occupied territories, illegally changing the demographic, cultural and physical character of the occupied territories, engaging in economic and other activities, including transfer of Armenian population into these territories with the ultimate goal of imposing a fait accompli situation.

The Republic of Azerbaijan once again underlines that it shall never reconcile with the seizure of its territories. The resolution of the conflict is possible only on the basis of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders.

The principled basis for the settlement of the conflict is laid down in the United Nations Security Council resolutions 822(1993), 853(1993), 874(1993) and 884(1993) and the U.N. General Assembly resolution 62/243 (2008), which condemn the use of force against Azerbaijan and occupation of its territories and reaffirm the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the inviolability of its internationally recognized borders. In those resolutions, the United Nations reaffirmed that the Nagorno-Karabakh region is an inalienable part of Azerbaijan and demanded immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of the occupying forces from all occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The responsibility for the consequences of any action which the Republic of Azerbaijan may be obliged to take in connection with the continued illegal presence of the Armenian armed forces and unlawful activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in order to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity within the internationally recognized border will lie entirely with the Republic of Armenia.