Number of people with dual citizenship in Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ “7956 persons with dual citizenship have been identified in Azerbaijan previous year; we entered their names in appropriate database and manage statistics”.

Report was informed in State Migration Service, head of the Service Firudin Nabiyev told at the meeting dedicated to the summary of 2016.

He told that in reporting period, 95 foreigners (209 persons in total, including their families) applied to State Migration Service to gain status of refugee: “State Migration Service has registered 73 foreign citizens, who gained refugee status in third countries. Readmission of 120 persons, who were revealed to be Azerbaijan citizens based on applications sent to State Migration Service, were completed, in accordance with Readmission Agreement with European Union”.