Number of parties failed to submit 2016 financial reports to CEC announced

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Number of the parties failed to submit 2016 financial reports to the Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) was announced.

CEC Deputy Chairman Natig Mammadov told Report that 27 of registered 55 political parties haven't submitted financial statements until April 1.

He said that the issue of political parties is under investigation.

Below-mentioned parties have submitted financial statements: The ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), "Azerbaijan Supporters” Party, Azerbaijan Liberal Party, National Revival Movement Party, United Azerbaijan National Unity Party, Azerbaijan Social Welfare Party, Social Democratic Party,"National Unity" Party, Communist Party, Great Establishment Party, Musavat Party, Azerbaijan National Democratic Party, Modern Musavat Party, Azerbaijan Democratic Enlightenment Party, "Mother Land" Party, United Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, Unity Party, Azerbaijan Popular Party, Azerbaijan Liberal Democratic Party, "Unity" Party, Azerbaijan People's Democratic Party and Republican Party..

According to legislation, political parties shall submit their annual financial statements to the CEC together with auditor opinion, not later than April 1 each year. The Central Election Commission shall inform the Ministry of Justice on the political parties, failing to submit annual financial statements together with auditor opinion until this date.