Number of departments in Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan reduced from 15 to 10

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ New structure of the Cabinet of Ministers has been approved.

Report informs, the number of departments in the Cabinet of Ministers has been reduced from 15 to 10.

Department of Regional Development, Agriculture and Environmental issues has been established by joining three divisions (Department of Agriculture, Department of Environmental Issues and Department of Regional Development). The chief of the division has not been appointed yet.

In addition, Department of Oil and Chemistry, Department of International Financial Organizations and Department on Refugees and IDP issues have been merged with other relevant departments. Head of the chief of Prime Minster’s Office is vacant.

Agha-bala Hajiyev has been appointed as the head of the Office of Cabinet of Ministers as previous. Tofig Sarijalinski, Natig Azizov and Sabir Bayramov are the Deputy Prime Ministers. All three were assistants to former Prime Minister Artur Rasizade.