Number of crimes fixed in Azerbaijan in six months of 2016 unveiled

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'During six months of this year, 14 251 crimes have been recorded in Azerbaijan on subjects of search operations and investigative activity. 94,2% or 13.429 of them are illegal acts, preliminary investigated by authorities of internal affairs and the prosecution'.

Report informs, First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Police Lieutenant General Vilayat Eyvazov said in his report at the extended board meeting.

According to him, 85,2% of these crimes were of less serious public danger and less grave, only 14,8% were grave and especially grave: 'In crimes against a person, premeditated murders reduced by 5,2%, violence by 16,7%, hijacking of means of transport by 13%, hooliganism by 6,4%, traffic accidents by 13,4%, number of people killed in road accidents by 25,3%, injured by 13,2'.

The deputy minister noted that crime detection improved and made 84,4%.