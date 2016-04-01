Number of cases heard at Supreme Court boards in 2015 unveiled

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ Last year totally 11095 cases have been heard at plenary proceeding of Azerbaijan's Supreme Court Judicial Board.

Report informs, the report on activities of the Supreme Court in 2015 declares.

As well as, 2307 cases on 2609 persons were heard at the Criminal Board, 154 cases on 175 persons at the Military Board, 6314 cases in the Civil Board, 2308 cases in the Administrative and Economic Board (1885 administrative, 423 economic cases), 12 cases at the plenary session.

'Last year totally 9404 of 11095 cases, pending before the judicial boards and plenary session, have been heard. Number of cases considered in 2015 increased by 736 cases in comparison with 2014', the information declares.