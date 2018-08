Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to appoint Novruz Mammadov as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The order has entered into force upon the signing of the order.

Notably, prior to this appointment N. Mammadov has served as the Assistant to the Azerbaijani President for Foreign Policy Issues.