Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ Novruz holiday starts in Azerbaijan on March 20.

Report informs, according to the relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, there will be 7 non-working days in the country.

Thus, March 20-24 are non-working days due to the Novruz holiday. Since March 24 is Saturday, March 26 is also a non-working day.

March 27 is working day in Azerbaijan.