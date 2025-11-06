Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    NGO head: Armenians have renamed nearly 1,700 geographical locations in Western Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 11:39
    Armenians have renamed nearly 1,700 geographical locations in Western Azerbaijan to date, Mugabil Bayramov, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Cartographers Public Union, stated during a public discussion on the topic Return to Western Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, Bayramov highlighted the importance of preserving historical memory and noted that this responsibility largely falls on the younger generation: "In the past two years, two cartographic works have been prepared focusing on Western Azerbaijan. We've recently published a map of the Zangazur Corridor in both Azerbaijani and English, and demand for it has been strong. The map was even circulated in Armenian media. Our national toponyms are clearly presented in these works-historical truth cannot be denied."

