    Next plenary meeting of Milli Majlis spring session starts

    Agenda of the meeting presided by Ogtay Asadov includes 6 issues

    Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ The second plenary meeting of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) spring session has today started.

    Report informs, agenda of the meeting presided by Ogtay Asadov includes 6 issues. 

    They are an annual report of the authority carrying out administrative control over activities of municipalities, amendments to the Administrative Offences Code, Forestry Code, as well newly-developed draft laws "On martial law" and "On preschool education". 

