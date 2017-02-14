Next plenary meeting of Milli Majlis spring session starts

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ The second plenary meeting of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) spring session has today started.

Report informs, agenda of the meeting presided by Ogtay Asadov includes 6 issues.

They are an annual report of the authority carrying out administrative control over activities of municipalities, amendments to the Administrative Offences Code, Forestry Code, as well newly-developed draft laws "On martial law" and "On preschool education".