New structure of Presidential Administration approved - LIST

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ New structure of the Administration of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan was approved.

Report informs, in new structure the number of Presidential aides increased to 10:

Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ramiz Mehdiyev

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jamila Abbasova

Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Altay Hasanov

Assistant to the President for Agrarian Policy Issues, Department Head Azer Amiraslanov

Assistant to the President for Territorial and Organizational Issues, Department Head Zeynal Naghdaliyev

Assistant to the President for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies and Military Issues, Department Head Fuad Alasgarov

Assistant to the President for Foreign Policy Issues, Department Head Novruz Mammadov

Assistant to the President for Public and Political Issues, Department Head Ali Hasanov

Assistant to the President for Economic Issues, Department Head Ali Asadov

Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Industry Issues, Department Head Natig Amirov

Assistant to the President for Multinational Relations, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues, Department Head

Head of the Secretariat of the President, Assistant to the President Dilara Seyidzade

Press Secretary of the President Azer Gasimov

Head of the Secretariat of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Dilara Seyidzade

Chief of the Protocol Service of the President Elchin Baghirov

Head of the Department of Civil Service and Human Resources Issues Talat Majidov

Head of the Department of State Control Eldar Nuriyev

Head of the Department of Youth Policy and Sport Issues Yusuf Mammadaliyev

Head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy Issues

Head of the Department of Legislation and Legal Expertise Shahin Aliyev

Head of the Department for Work with Documents and Citizens' Requests Suleyman Ismayilov

Head of the Department of Strategic Research and Planning Saadat Yusifova