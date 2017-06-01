New structure of Presidential Administration approved - LIST

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ New structure of the Administration of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan was approved.
Report informs, in new structure the number of Presidential aides increased to 10:
Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ramiz Mehdiyev
Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jamila Abbasova
Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Altay Hasanov
Assistant to the President for Agrarian Policy Issues, Department Head Azer Amiraslanov
Assistant to the President for Territorial and Organizational Issues, Department Head Zeynal Naghdaliyev
Assistant to the President for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies and Military Issues, Department Head Fuad Alasgarov
Assistant to the President for Foreign Policy Issues, Department Head Novruz Mammadov
Assistant to the President for Public and Political Issues, Department Head Ali Hasanov
Assistant to the President for Economic Issues, Department Head Ali Asadov
Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Industry Issues, Department Head Natig Amirov
Assistant to the President for Multinational Relations, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues, Department Head
Head of the Secretariat of the President, Assistant to the President Dilara Seyidzade
Press Secretary of the President Azer Gasimov
Chief of the Protocol Service of the President Elchin Baghirov
Head of the Department of Civil Service and Human Resources Issues Talat Majidov
Head of the Department of State Control Eldar Nuriyev
Head of the Department of Youth Policy and Sport Issues Yusuf Mammadaliyev
Head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy Issues
Head of the Department of Legislation and Legal Expertise Shahin Aliyev
Head of the Department for Work with Documents and Citizens' Requests Suleyman Ismayilov
Head of the Department of Strategic Research and Planning Saadat Yusifova
