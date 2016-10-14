Passengers in Azerbaijan will be fined for non-payment in bus

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Passengers will be fined in Azerbaijan for non-making proper payment when using intercity and intra city buses.

Report informs, discussion of draft amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences was held at today's plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

According to the draft amendments, passengers not making proper payment in intercity and intra city buses will be fined in sum of 5 AZN.

Besides, penalty in sum of 20 AZN will be applied to drivers for the violation of passenger transportation regulations.

The draft was approved by voice vote.