    New fines to be applied to state officials in Azerbaijan

    MM made changes to Code of Administrative Offences

    Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Mejlis of Azerbaijan made amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences in today's plenary meeting. 

    Report informs, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee of Legal Policy and State building, Ali Huseynli stated on the amendments.

    The officials will be fined in an amount of 50 manats for not submitting the reports on imposing the state duty in the cases determined according to the law on "State duty" to the relevant executive authority.  

