 Top
    Close photo mode

    New composition of Parliament's Disciplinary and Accounting Commissions revealed - LIST

    Approval of commission's new compositions entered into agenda of Milli Majlis meeting to be held on February 1

    Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ New compositions of Milli Majlis Disciplinary and Accounting Commissions have been revealed.

    Report informs, MPs Aghajan Abiyev, Khanlar Fatiyev, Malahat Ibrahimgizi, Mirkazim Kazimov, Sattar Mohbaliyev, Fazil Mustafa and Kamran Nabizadeh will be represented at Parliament's Disciplinary Commission.

    Composition of Accounting Commission of the legislative body consists of MPs Fattah Heydarov, Gudrat Hasanguliyev, Rafael Huseynov, Khanhuseyn Kazimli, Zahid Oruj, Sadagat Valiyeva and Mikhail Zabelin.

    Approval of commission's new compositions will be considered in the meeting of Milli Majlis, to be held on February 1.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi