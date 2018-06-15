National Salvation Day celebrated in Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today National Salvation Day is celebrated in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the great leader Heydar Aliyev announced the future development strategy of the Azerbaijani statehood in the meeting held on June 15, 1993 and this day entered the history of Azerbaijan as the Day of National Salvation, so Azerbaijan statehood has escaped the danger of disappearance.

Heydar Aliyev, who returned to power for the second time with the request of the Azerbaijani people, was elected the chairman of the Supreme Soviet. Thus, tensions and confrontations that lasted for many years had weakened, and the country survived the threat of civil war and collapsing. National liberation philosophy, in its broad sense, ensures the existence of Azerbaijan and its greatest historical achievement.

If gaining independence was first terms, the second important issue was to maintain and promote sovereignty and it became a reality thanks to the will of the national leader. He created the concept of national Azerbaijani statehood. Despite of all obstacles, public-political stability has been restored in the country as soon as possible.

On June 20, 1993, Heydar Aliyev held a briefing for local and foreign journalists to convey the truth of Azerbaijan to the world community, and on June 21, he met with diplomats from several countries. The policy pursued in this area had removed the republic from the information blockade. The world-wide idea about Azerbaijan changed positively. The great potential of Heydar Aliyev became the guarantee of Azerbaijan's independence in such complicated political period. The identity of the national leader, his personal political power, determination and charisma ended the political crisis and the integration of Azerbaijan into the world community began.

In 1997, members of the Milli Majlis made a proposal to include June 15 to the calendar as the National Salvation Day of Azerbaijan and the parliament approved this proposal. Since then, Heydar Aliyev's return to power has been celebrated as the National Salvation Day.