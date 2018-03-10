National Council and Musavat Party hold joint rally

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ The National Council and the Musavat Party hold a joint rally at the stadium of Yasamal district Sport- Health Complex (former "Mahsul" stadium).

Report informs, Baku City Executive Power gave permission to hold the rally.

Chairman of the National Council Jamil Hasanli, member of the Coordination Council Eldaniz Guliyev, Chairman of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan represented in the National Council Ali Kerimli, PFPA Deputy Chairman Nureddin Mammadli, Musavat Party Chairman Arif Hajili and Deputy Chairman Sakhavat Soltanli will speak at the rally.