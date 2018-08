© Report.az

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to award Amirov Natig Arziman with order "For Service to Motherland" 1st degree.

Report informs, N. Amirov was rewarded for the productive activities in the civil service in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Notably, N. Amirov turns 50 years old. He currently works as Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Economic Reforms.