    Nakhchivan CEC to be reformed next week

    Autonomous Republic's 2016 state budget will be approved at Supreme Assembly's session

    Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ The second session of Fifth Convocation Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Supreme Assembly will be held on December 22.

    Report informs, agenda of the session includes discussion of the results of socio-economic development of Nakhchivan in 2015, approval of 2016 state budget of Autonomous Republic, approval of 2016 budget of State Social Protection Fund, report of Nakhchivan Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), election of the members of Nakhchivan Central Election Commission (CEC).  

