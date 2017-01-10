Nakhchivan approves Law 'On transplantation of human organs or tissues'

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly Vasif Talibov has signed a decree on application of the law of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic "On transplantation of human organs or tissues", dated January 7, 2017.

Report informs, this law regulates relations on transplantation of human organs or tissues.

According to the law, heart, lungs (heart-lung), kidneys, liver, pancreas and their segments, bone marrow, cornea, and other organs or tissues established by the relevant executive authority may be subject to transplantation.

Donation of organs or tissues is determined by consultation of experts and carried out by the donor's written consent. Persons, using force to donate organs or tissues shall be liable in accordance with the law.

Comprehensive medical exam of a donor as well as experts opinion on possibility of transplantation shall be provided. Persons shall be subject to the legislation for violation of this law.