MPs: President Ilham Aliyev's instructions on illegal construction will soon give positive results

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Statements by the President of Azerbaijan on illegal buildings at the last meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, were serious signals," MP Tahir Karimli told Report.

He said that after these instructions everyone should approach more seriously to the prevention of illegal construction: "In particular, public control over this issue will become stronger. This indicates that the government is very serious on this issue. Everyone should observe the rules strictly. "

Deputy Vahid Ahmadov recalled that the number of the illegal buildings has increased in the country and added that the construction of buildings will be carried out by approval of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture: The relevant decree signed by the President and the instructions given at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers give grounds to say that such problems will be solved legally in the future. The penalties in the legislation should be further strengthened so that people will not violate the rules".

Notably, on October 9, President Ilham Aliyev said that illegal construction should be suspended in Baku and other cities while speaking at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on the results of socioeconomic development in the first nine months of 2018 and the forthcoming tasks. The Head of State noted that the relevant decree was signed in this regard and any building cannot be constructed without the permission of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture. The president said that those who violate the rule will be brought to justice and illegal buildings will be destroyed immediately.