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    MP: Media plays key role in promoting ideology of Azerbaijanism

    Domestic policy
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 17:32
    MP: Media plays key role in promoting ideology of Azerbaijanism

    The media plays a major role in promoting the ideology of Azerbaijanism, Member of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) Vugar Rahimzada said, Report informs.

    Speaking at a roundtable discussion titled The Idea of Azerbaijanism: Media Activities and the Challenges of a New Era, he noted that at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the importance of the ideology of Azerbaijanism in countering both internal and external threats.

    "We must clearly define our principles of action in a manner that adequately responds to the challenges of each era. Contributing to the country and society within the framework of the ideology of Azerbaijanism is a civic duty of every individual," he said.

    Rahimzada added that wars also begin through ideological means before any intervention across borders.

    "It is necessary to remain vigilant around this ideology, protect it, and always exercise caution by relying on the principles of Azerbaijanism," the MP stated.

    He further stated that Azerbaijan is currently pursuing a unique foreign policy not only in the region but also globally.

    "At a time when there are more than 60 wars around the world, protecting Azerbaijan is truly an act of dedication. Every Azerbaijani citizen should contribute to preserving stability and security and preventing ideological threats amid negative global trends. Every citizen must play a role in protecting our state, statehood, and national and moral values," Rahimzada said.

    Vugar Rahimzada Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Media
    Vüqar Rəhimzadə: Azərbaycançılıq ideologiyasının təbliğində medianın rolu böyükdür
    Вугар Рагимзаде: Роль медиа в продвижении идеологии азербайджанства велика
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