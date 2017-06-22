Moldovan President pays respect to Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev in Baku

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Moldovan President Igor Dodon has today visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of the national leader Heydar Aliyev.
Report informs, Moldovan President also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.
***
President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon has today visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.
Report informs, a guard of honor was lined up for the Moldovan President here.
President Igor Dodon paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity.
He laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.
A military orchestra played the national anthems of Moldova and Azerbaijan.
