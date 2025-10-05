Minister: Education holds invaluable role in reinforcing foundations of sustainable economy

Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Domestic policy
    • 05 October, 2025
    • 10:34
    The Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov has congratulated teachers on the occasion of October 5 - World Teachers' Day, Report informs.

    "Dear Teachers,

    On the occasion of World Teachers' Day, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to each of you.

    Education holds a unique and invaluable role in shaping highly competitive human capital - one of the foremost priorities of our country - and in reinforcing the foundations of a sustainable economy.

    We express our profound gratitude for your dedication and contributions, and wish you continued success, fulfillment, and new achievements in your noble mission," the minister wrote in a post on X.

    Mikayil Jabbarov
    Mikayıl Cabbarov: Ölkəmizdə dayanıqlı iqtisadiyyatın güclənməsində təhsilin müstəsna əhəmiyyəti var
    Джаббаров: Образование имеет исключительное значение для роста экономики Азербайджана

