Minister: Education holds invaluable role in reinforcing foundations of sustainable economy
Domestic policy
- 05 October, 2025
- 10:34
The Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov has congratulated teachers on the occasion of October 5 - World Teachers' Day, Report informs.
"Dear Teachers,
On the occasion of World Teachers' Day, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to each of you.
Education holds a unique and invaluable role in shaping highly competitive human capital - one of the foremost priorities of our country - and in reinforcing the foundations of a sustainable economy.
We express our profound gratitude for your dedication and contributions, and wish you continued success, fulfillment, and new achievements in your noble mission," the minister wrote in a post on X.
