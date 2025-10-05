Minister: Education holds invaluable role in reinforcing foundations of sustainable economy

The Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov has congratulated teachers on the occasion of October 5 - World Teachers' Day, Report informs.

"Dear Teachers,

On the occasion of World Teachers' Day, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to each of you.

Education holds a unique and invaluable role in shaping highly competitive human capital - one of the foremost priorities of our country - and in reinforcing the foundations of a sustainable economy.

We express our profound gratitude for your dedication and contributions, and wish you continued success, fulfillment, and new achievements in your noble mission," the minister wrote in a post on X.