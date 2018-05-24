Minister: Changes to be made in summative for underage pupils next year

© Report

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Change is expected in small and big summative for underage pupils from next academic year".

Report informs, Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov said at the meeting of Committee on Science and Education of Milli Majlis.

He noted that the work is being done in this direction and investigations are carried out together with the Education Institute operating under the Ministry of Education. "I think that the change in small and large summative for underage pupils will be considered in the next academic year".