Milli Majlis to introduce punishment for slandering by users of fake accounts

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Users of fake accounts and profiles, defaming or abusing others, will be penalized or arrested.

Report informs, it was reflected in draft on amendments to Criminal Code of the Azerbaijan Republic discussed at the meeting of parliamentary commission for legal policy and state building held today.

According to the draft, users of fake names, profiles and accounts, spreading defaming and/or abusing materials in the internet, will be fined AZN 1000 - 1500, or sentenced to 360-480 hours of penal labor, 2 years of correctional work or up to 1 year in jail.

Draft envisages from 500 to 1000 manats of fine, 2 years of correctional work or 1-year imprisonment for defamation and abuse of personality and dignity of president of Azerbaijan, or massive demonstration or spread of similar material in the internet.

Currently, this clause is applied only upon defamation and abuse of personality and dignity of president of Azerbaijan in mass media and/or massive speeches.