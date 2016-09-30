Milli Majlis starts autumn session

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Autumn session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has started today.

Report informs referring to the Milli Majlis, agenda of the first plenary session includes discussion of 31 issues. The list includes legislative work plan of the autumn session of Milli Majlis, adoption of a number of intergovernmental agreements, draft amendments to the laws "On Amelioration and Irrigation", "On State Duty," "On the Post" and "On Advertising", "On securities market", "On the Aviation" "On the Traffic", the Tax Code, the Administrative Code, Civil Procedure and Criminal Code.

Parliamentary committee sessions began in early September.

Notably, autumn session of the Parliament will continue until December 30.