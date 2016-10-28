Milli Majlis ratifies draft law 'On preschool education'

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ The law "On preschool education" was ratified at today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

Report informs, the draft law consists of 5 chapters and 24 articles.

According to the law, the state, municipalities, legal persons and citizens of Azerbaijan can be founder of preschool education institution. Preschool education institution will be issued perpetual license. Only highly educated person with at least 5 years of experience in this field can be appointed as a director to these institutions.

In accordance with the draft, several types of preschool education institutions have been determined. These are nurseries, nursery-kindergartens, general education schools, where preschool groups act, child development centers, kindergartens of sanatorium type, preschool special education institutions for children with disabilities, preschool education institutions under scientific research institutions.

The draft law was put to vote and adopted.